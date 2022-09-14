A consultant acting on behalf of businessman Claudio Baldassarra has requested planning approval for a single building containing five units on a 250 square metre vacant site off the village’s Main Road.

They are described as class two premises offering financial, professional and other services.

Four of the five units are of uniform size at 48 square metres in floor space.

However the remaining unit is half this size.

Neighbouring properties have now been notified about the new application.

The plans for this proposed development can be viewed on the council’s website under the reference number 22/01001/FUL.

Visitors will also be able to leave any comments for consideration.