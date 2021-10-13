Neighbours who live in the Oval estate have voiced concerns about the application submitted by Clowes Development which would see two industrial warehouses, a HGV access road and an employee car park as close as two metres from family dwellings and gardens. It has attracted 65 objections to North Lanarkshire Council to date.

And following crunch talks with the Oval residents, Green MSP Gillian Mackay decided to throw her support behind their campaign, stressing that “Bellshill deserves better.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central Scotland MSP added: “This proposal should be rejected on a number of key issues, from the noise impact on residential amenity to the damage to natural environment, removal of green space and much more. I would call on all residents to email their councillors and urge them to reject this proposal.”

Stephanie Callaghan MSP added that she had concerns about the lack of neighbour notifications too on the part of the council.

The SNP politician said: “I would urge the council to grant a hearing at any committee, and ask that the applicants enter full consultation with residents living close to the site so that their views can be fully considered."

Her SNP colleague Steven Bonnar MP said: “I am only too happy to throw my support to residents who share my desire to protect our green spaces and promote right and proper planning decisions, only if they contribute to a positive and healthy living environment for the entire community."

Richard Kerr, a spokesperson for the residents commented: “We feel like we are being run roughshod over by Clowes Development and NLC. This development will ruin the lives of residents by creating noise disturbance 24 hours a day and will destroy an area which homes many wildlife species."