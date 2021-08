A popular Glasgow Italian restaurant is cutting its opening hours in a bid to help staff.

The Battlefield Rest is cutting its opening hours.

The Battlefield Rest announced on Facebook that it would be closed on Sundays, from September 6.

A statement said: “This is to help with the general well being of our staff. Also due to logistical difficulties in getting fresh produce.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you so much for your support.”