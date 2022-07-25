Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post office

Councillor Jordan Linden wrote on social media that he was “thoroughly disappointed” that the Post Office has decided to proceed with moving the branch into the Premier convenience store in Hamilton Road.

The Scottish National Party politician who made this an election issue in his recent campaign for office has raised concerns about capacity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that’s just for starters.

Councillor Linden said: “I remain of the view that the site is inadequate in space, size and layout and that it will have a significant impact in terms of access via parking to name but a few issues.”

A letter from the Post Office to customers confirms the decision, following public consultation that was flagged up in this newspaper back in April..

The current branch will close on Monday, August 1.

However, the date of its opening at the store is still to be confirmed.

In the meantime customers are encouraged to use the branches in North Road and Viewpark Shopping Centre.

The consultation ran from April 22 until June 3 and attracted 96 responses.

These had highlighted concerns over distance, parking accessibility and security.

In response the Post Office said that the new location, 280 metres from the previous site, is based on an “over-riding” need to maintain a service within Bellshill and that this was the most suitable choice of site.

There is limited street parking while the Glebe Street car park is 60 metres from the new location and offers free parking for up to two hours.

The layout of the store will be modified to ensure compliance with Post Office standards.

The new location will offer three serving positions and the design will account for the needs of wheelchair users.

A Post Office spokesperson confirmed: “We are currently finalising plans to relocate to Premier – Bellshill Convenience Store.