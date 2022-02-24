Postal provision returns to Eaglesham with mobile service introduced

A mobile post office will serve Eaglesham once a week. © Copyright Chris Downer and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence.

The new mobile service will cover a range of locations in the West of Scotland and it will be present in Eaglesham between from 2.30-3.30pm, each Wednesday.

The new postal service will be located outside of the premises at the previous Eaglesham Post Office on Glasgow Road and it is to be introduced on a temporary basis.

A mobile service is a travelling Post Office in a motor vehicle, without any fixed premises and it will begin offering services in Eaglesham from this week.

Eaglesham has been without a functioning post office since September 2017 when the previous postmaster resigned.

Eastwood MSP, Jackson Carlaw has welcomed news that some form of Post Office service is being brought back to Eaglesham.

Mr Carlaw has also written to the Post Office to ask that the organisation look to increase how often the mobile service is present in Eaglesham and to stress that efforts to secure a permanent solution for the local area must continue.

He said: “Postal provision in Eastwood has diminished in recent years with closures in various parts of the constituency and this has significantly damaged the services on offer for local people.

“There was some positive news for Clarkston residents in December 2020 when the previous post office branch was reinstated at Sheddens.

“It is now welcome to see some form of provision return to Eaglesham although this is on a temporary and limited basis with the mobile service only in the local area for one hour each week.

“I have written to the Post Office to again reinforce the importance of seeking to find a solution that will result in the reintroduction of permanent postal services in the local area.