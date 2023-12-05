Music in Hospitals & Care, is a charity that improves the health and wellbeing of children and adults through the healing power of live music.​

Throughout the year it shares live music with people from across the UK who may not otherwise get to experience it. This includes those living with dementia, mental health problems, or who are seriously ill.

During Christmas their musicians run festive live music sessions to bring a sense of community and connectedness to those that need it most – and the organisation has managed to turn one Glenrothes resident’s life around.

Gordon Smith, 60, first started attending the Friendship Cabin in Glenrothes, in August 2021 when he was struggling with depression. He hadn’t spoken a word to anyone for quite some time and had been dealing with family issues and started to think that life was worthless.

Although he was sceptical about how the Cabin could help him, soon after joining his mood lifted and he started feeling that he could cope much better with life.

He said: “I started getting involved, chatting to people at the group which was a big change for me, but the biggest improvement happened when I started dancing and enjoying the music from Music in Hospital & Care’s musician David Hood. The music brought back happy childhood memories and it really lifted my spirits. I’m a different person today thanks to the music.

“Christmas 2021 was a tough one but last year I dressed up as Santa, something that definitely wouldn’t have happened when I was struggling. Fast forward to this year and I’m hoping to do it again and have even become a board member. The manager, calls me her right-hand man these days.

“The music has really helped me to forget my worries and cope much better. It brought back my confidence and really improved my mood. It has changed my life. I’ve been a carer for my mother for the last 15 years and she has visited The Friendship Cabin to enjoy the music too.”