Princes Square: Suit retailer to open first store in Glasgow this month

Princes Square has announced that Suit Direct, one of the fastest growing suit retailers in the UK, will open its first stand-alone store in the city on Saturday.
Suit Direct will create six jobs at the new Princes Square store and further strengthen the centre’s menswear offering.
Suit Direct offers customers a range of suiting, accessories, and casualwear from leading brands: Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, House of Cavani, Racing Green, Limehaus, Antique Rogue and Jeff Banks.
Mark Cotter, CEO of Baird Group, owners of Suit Direct, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Glasgow. We’ve wanted to open in the city as part of our UK store roll out and Princes Square is the perfect location for us.
“This new store offers a one-stop-shop for men’s fashion from three-piece suits to casualwear and accessories.
“We provide affordable suits for all occasions including weddings, workwear and proms”.
Commenting on the new store opening, Katie Moody, centre director, Princes Square, said: “We’re thrilled to announce Suit Direct is opening in Princes Square. The brands will complement our existing menswear offering which includes Cos; French Connection; Reiss and Ted Baker and we’re delighted they chose Princes Square for their first Glasgow store.”