The authority is now gearing up to hear from the public in regard to the major development to be built on greenspace behind Tesco Craigmarloch. The 38-hectare site is the former Antonine Course at the club.

It is billed as a mix of private homes and affordable housing, and with a new access being created from the existing roundabout at the junction with Strath Brennig Road.

Dullatur Gold Club has argued that selling the land was the key to the longer term viability of the business and that it will provide new amenities too for the club. This could potentially include indoor tennis, a clubhouse refurbishment and a new nine-hole golf course.

The Cumbernauld News gave the club the opportunity to comment further about the sale but it had not responded by our deadline.

Meanwhile the plan has led to accusations that the club has shown no concern for existing homeowners and the pressure it could potentially create on local resources.

Councillor Alan Masterton has been approached by a number of constituents to this end and said: "I know that a significant number of residents in Cumbernauld are concerned at the sheer scale of this proposed development.

"It could potentially include up to 600 houses next to an already busy road which connects Cumbernauld to Croy Train Station, the village of Croy and Kilsyth.

"I have great concerns at the ability of local infrastructure to cope with the addition of so many houses, and particularly the local road network given how busy Eastfield Road and Craiglinn Roundabout are already.

"I am also worried that the area proposed for development will lead to the loss of a significant area of green belt land.

"I believe this will constitute an unacceptable loss of local natural habitat."

Those who wish to submit a comment either in objection or support can do so via https://eplanning.northlanarkshire.gov.uk.