£500,000 of improvements to water network in Newton Mearns

On Monday work to upgrade around 1.2km of water mains begins on Mearns Road at the junction of Kinnaird Avenue.

The work will move in phases, on a rolling programme, along Mearns Road before coming to an end at the junction of Flenders Road.

To enable the works to be carried out safely, some road traffic management will be required on Mearns Road, with the road closed to through traffic on three separate occasions.

Work will be making its way along Mearns Road over the next few months

For two weeks, temporary traffic lights are in operation on Mearns Road at its junctions with Kinnaird Avenue and Duart Drive.

Once completed, it is anticipated that work will then move to the road’s junction with Falkland Avenue on July 16 for around one week. Temporary traffic lights will be in place.

From July 25, work is then expected to move further along Mearns Road and a short section of the road will be closed between Broomlands Road and Kirkle Drive. Diversions will be in place.

Once completed, it is anticipated that work will move to the junctions of Kirkle Drive, Broomcroft Road, Neidpath Road East, and Laigh Road on August 8 for around five weeks. Temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

From September 5, for approximately one week, work will move to the junction of Roddinghead Drive and Mearns Road. Temporary traffic lights will be in place.

Once completed, work is expected to move further up Mearns Road just past the road’s junction with Roddinghead Drive on September 12.

From this point, the stretch of Mearns Road up to Flenders Road will be closed to through traffic for around five weeks and drivers are urged to follow diversions.

From October 17, for approximately one week, work will move back down Mearns Road with the road closed to through traffic between its junctions with Kinnaird Avenue and Falkland Avenue. Diversions will be in place.

All temporary road traffic management and restrictions have been agreed in conjunction with East Renfrewshire Council.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Local residents and road users are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding while these essential improvements are carried out.”