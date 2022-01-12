By Clare Grant

The foodbank is open to anyone in need every Monday between 5.30pm and 7.15pm in Muirfield Community Centre and anyone in need can simply turn up.

Small donations of toiletries and non-perishable food can also be made at this time.

Cumbernauld Resilience’s James McPhilemy explained: “When we started the foodbank last year, we were initially only able to commit to operating it until Christmas.

“However, thanks to the generosity of local people and businesses, we are pleased to say that we have enough capacity to resume the service

" At the minute we have committed to operating the foodbank every Monday until March 28.

"However, if there is still a need at that point, we hope to be able to carry on indefinitely”.

The group mobilised with great speed in the run-up to lockdown after realising that vulnerable locals would not be able to get out and about during the pandemic – so provided food parcels and other services like the delivery of prescriptions.

Their activities have become a fixture in the town and last year they won an award in the Community Action section of the Scottish Charity Awards.