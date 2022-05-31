Retail plans submitted for former Arnold clark site in MiIngavie

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the proposed purpose-built retail unit on the former Arnold Clark site

A proposal of application notice for the Milngavie site was submitted a year ago to the council.

An online consultation followed in August and the project team have since incorporated the feedback from local residents into the revised plans.

The proposed redevelopment includes the demolition of the Arnold Clark Automobiles for a new purpose-built retail unit.

The application also features a drive through café pod, deposit recycling facility, and revised parking and landscaping layouts.

The West Retail Park has grown in strength and popularity with named brands such as Waitrose, Aldi and Home Bargains taking up status within the development and securing the retail park as a ‘go-to’ retail destination.

Bruce Robertson, of Hunter REIM said: “The project team working on the retail redevelopment of the Arnold Clark site proposals have extensively engaged with potential occupiers for the new retail units and are fully confident that, if consented to by East Dunbartonshire Council, we can secure occupiers for the proposed new units of a retail food unit and coffee pod.

"We believe the proposed redevelopment will greatly enhance and improve the visual presence of West Retail Park and position it as a modern retail destination.

"The development will further strengthen and expand the scope of the retail offering in Bearsden and Milngavie, reducing the need for East Dunbartonshire residents to travel outside their area to seek retail offers they desire.

"The proposed development will also make a significant economic contribution to the local community through job creation and longer-term economic activity with around 100 new jobs anticipated being created on-site.”

The retail park is located near Rangers Training Centre, West of Scotland Football Club and Allander Leisure Centre, and within walking distance of Milngavie train station in addition to being two minutes away from bus stops.

The applicant’s planning statement claims the development would bring a variety of benefits.

These include better retail facilities and more choice for shoppers, improved appearance of the retail park, enhanced footpaths and pedestrian crossings throughout the site, charging points for electric vehicles, better walking links to the other shops, and greater provision for cyclists.

The proposals will be considered at a future meeting of the council’s planning committee.

At time of writing no comments had been submitted in connection with this application, but further details can be found on the council’s website. The planning reference number is TP/ED/22/0352.