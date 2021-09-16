Abronhill pub site

This includes the 24 new flats which we featured last week on the site of the former Kingfisher pub - which is subject to planning permission but that is just for starters.

The documents released also shed light on the creation of 75 North Lanarkshire Council homes within the new so-called Community Growth Area to be constructed off Forest Road. The site is currently being marketed to developers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we have reported, planning permission process is currently in progress for eight NLC flats on the historic site of Cumbernauld Primary School in Cumbernauld Village.

Clyde Valley Housing Association has also made its first foray into Cumbernauld with the 36 new flats being constructed on the site of another former pub- The Woodcutter in Abronhill. (pictured)

Meanwhile 133 Sanctuary Scotland flats are currently under construction at Burns Road in Kildrum.

Carbrain's densely populated Millcroft Road is also under the spotlight as 72 new properties have been proposed here through the Scottish Government's Strategic Housing Investment plan for 2022/2023 and 2026/2027.