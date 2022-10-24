There are big plans for the M&S store.

The popular Marks & Spencer store on Sauchiehall Street closed its doors for the final time on in April, with the closure blamed on a change in shopping habits.

M&S had been operating out of the unit since the 1930s, and many Glaswegians were upset when the news of its closure was shared.

It was seen as another disappointing moment for Sauchiehall Street.

Marks & Spencers on Sauchiehall Street on August 18, 2020 in Glasgow

However, we now know that there are big plans for the site.

Here’s everything you need to know about the plans for the M&S site.

What is planned for the M&S site?

The proposals would see the creation of a large unit for a new retailer to maintain at street level, as well as recreating the former arcade and providing a publicly accessible connection between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street.

The upper levels of the former M&S building would have student and potentially other residential accommodation for around 500 residents, with a spacious rooftop terrace and garden.

The development is being proposed by student housing developer and operators Fusion Students.

What happens next?

We are still a long way off any work being carried out on the building.

The proposal of application notice is expected be submitted this month - that’s just the first stage in the planning process.

What is Fusion Students?

Fusion Students is a student housing develop and operator, with sites in Cardiff, Swansea and Sheffield.

A spokesperson for Fusion Students said: “We are excited to be unveiling our proposals for this prominent location on Sauchiehall Street at the former Marks & Spencer site. Glasgow is a first-class university city, with several world-renowned educational institutions which attract students from across the globe.

“The delivery of high-quality accommodation for a growing student population is required to enable the city to maintain its position as an educational powerhouse on the global stage.

“Our studies have shown that there is a significant undersupply of purpose-built student accommodation in the city, with 73 per cent of the city’s growing student population unable to access this valuable type of accommodation.

“This shortage often leads students into privately rented accommodation, creating pressure on the local housing market.