Scottish Investor Showcase Announces New Banking Sponsor

Invest2Scale, Scotland’s leading investor showcase event, has today announced HSBC Innovation Banking as a new headline sponsor for its 2025 event. The financial partner to innovators and their investors joins the Scottish National Investment Bank and British Investment Bank as event sponsors supporting the continued growth of Scotland’s thriving scale-up ecosystem.

Now in its fourth year and firmly embedded in Scotland’s investment and innovation calendar, Invest2Scale is the first event of its kind, focused solely on connecting ambitious scaling businesses with investors from outside Scotland. The 2025 event will expand on its successful format, offering more opportunities than ever before for meaningful meetings between founders and funders from across the UK and beyond.

In the latest Q2 Innovation Update report from HSBC Innovation Banking and Dealroom.co, UK investment performance is strong, as UK startups have raised more investment than any other European country so far in H1 2025, with the UK raising 30% of all European venture capital.

In Scotland, its developing tech hub of deep tech, biotech and AI innovations is showing signs of being increasingly attractive for investors. Dealroom.co reported UK artificial intelligence startups have raised an all-time high of $2.4B so far this year, which accounts for 30% of all UK venture capital raised in H1 2025. Reflecting this rapidly evolving sector, Invest2Scale will have a dedicated AI panel at this year’s event.

HSBC Innovation Banking’s sponsorship of Invest2Scale this year reflects its appetite to support technology and life science companies and investors across the UK. Its sponsorship will also see some of the team lending their expertise to keynote panels at the event in Edinburgh.

Richard Faulkner, Head of Regional Coverage, HSBC Innovation Banking UK, said: “Scotland is now firmly on the map as a place for innovation, particularly in sectors like life sciences and AI, where we’re seeing real momentum. We’re proud to support Invest2Scale as headline sponsor for 2025. The event reflects our commitment to helping innovative businesses scale, wherever they are in the UK and whatever their life stage.”

Stuart Hendry, Senior Partner at MBM Commercial and Invest2Scale spokesperson, added: “Invest2Scale has built a strong reputation of showcasing Scotland’s scaling companies to a global audience. The event has become a critical platform, with a track record for creating investment connections that go on to shape the growth journeys of some of the country’s most promising companies. Securing HSBC Innovation Banking’s support reflects how far the event has come and should help open even more doors for our attendees this year.”

Invest2Scale returns to Edinburgh on 30 September 2025. It is set to be the biggest yet, with curated 1:1 meetings, insightful panel discussions, and the opportunity for investors to forge new relationships with some of Scotland’s most exciting scale-up businesses all in one day.