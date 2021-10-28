Campsies Centres Ltd distributed its first round of funding over the summer but, as we reported, some high profile organisations were controversially snubbed.

The first awards saw nine organisations receive funds capped at =£50,000 in a £361,862.61 package – but 33 other groups who had provided lifeline support during the pandemic missed out.

This prompted members of influential Cumbernauld Community Forum and some councillors to accuse NLC of failing to distribute the cash in an even-handed fashion.

Now it has emerged that a total of 23 organisations are to share funding totalling £226,430, which is capped, by contrast, at £10,000.

A total of 35 group had applied for the funding.

Local organisations recommended to receive maximum funding of £10,000 include Cornerstone Church Centre, Abronhill Regeneration Forum, Cumbernauld Community Forum, St Lucy's Youth Zone, Cumbernauld Resilience, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care, Friends of Cumbernauld Care Home, Watch Us Grow, and Westfield Primary School Parent Council.

Those who were among the unsuccessful applicants were Tryst 77 Handball Club, Balloch Eastfield Football Club, Craighalbert Christian Fellowship and Cumbernauld Indoor Bowling Club .

The 3rd Cumbernauld Scouts, Wee Cycle and Palacerigg Animal Park were also among those turned down.

A council spokesperson said that all applicants had faced a very rigorous selection process – and that any suggestion to the contrary did not take some crucial facts into account.

He added “A clear process for applying for grants from the balance of funding transferred from Campsies Centre to the council was approved by committee.

"An application form and guidance notes were issued and briefing sessions were offered to community groups and organisations.

" All applications were assessed in line with the guidance and criteria provided.