Section of Nitshill Road to be closed for six weeks to enable pipe installation

Scottish Water continues to carry out work on the south side of Glasgow

From Monday, February 14, for around six weeks a section of Nitshill Road will be closed to vehicles between Levern Bridge Road and Barrhead Road.

Traffic will be diverted via Barrhead Road, Barrhead roundabout and Peat Road and road users are being advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Scottish Water has liaised with Glasgow City Council’s roads department when planning the road traffic management.

Pedestrian access past the working area will be maintained although some bus services may be affected.

The road closure will enable the installation of sections of water main as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which will connect the Glasgow area’s water network and the system in Ayrshire.