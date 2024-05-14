Senior promotions at Ardent's Glasgow office as growth continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Glasgow office of a national surveying, stakeholder communications and consents management practice has promoted two senior members of the team.Ardent, which also has offices in London, Birmingham, Warrington, Leeds and Dublin, has promoted 17 members of the team across the board as it reaches 170 staff – up around 40 per cent on the same time last year.

The company, which has expertise in the transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration sectors, has promoted Amy Clark-Kennedy and Kieran Mirner – who both specialise in land assembly and are based in the Glasgow office – to Director.

Amy Clark-Kennedy and Kieran Mirner

Ardent’s Glasgow office, which is situated in St Vincent’s Place, is now home to 11 members of the company’s overall team.

Richard Caten, the CEO of Ardent, said: “We are ahead of our growth targets that we set out last year, and that is down to the fantastic work of the whole Ardent team, so we are delighted to be able to announce our latest round of promotions.

“Providing transparency, support and development opportunities for our people in reaching their career aspirations whilst being engaged in their work is key to us at Ardent.

“We support this in many ways and complement it by our internal coaching programme to support our people in continually developing in a way that works for them and to be the best versions of themselves.

“We are really proud of everyone at Ardent and wish all our newly promoted people lots of success in their new roles.”

Elsewhere in Ardent’s land assembly team, Rebecca James has been made an Associate, Emily Devery has been promoted to Surveyor and Isabel Doyle becomes Assistant Land Officer.

Sukhi Somal has been made a Senior Associate Director and Jack Withington an Associate Director in the Land Referencing team, while Louie Hinchcliffe has been promoted to Consultant and Bethan Bloor, Sean McDonnell and Harrison Zemura have all moved up to Senior Land Referencer.

Connor James has been made a Principal Surveyor in the Compensation team at Ardent.

Jake Neye-Swift and Joe Thompson have both been promoted from Graduate GIS Technician to GIS Consultant.

And, in the People and Culture team, Becky Scott has been made People Advisor while Heather Hegarty and Matt Anderson have been promoted within the Consents Management consultancy.

It is the latest example of Ardent’s commitment to supporting staff to develop.

It launched the Ardent Academy in the second half of 2023, which offers a mix of written and video resources to the company’s teams across the country as well as live sessions.

All of the material is being provided by senior leaders within the company.

The training programme also includes a mix of hard and soft skills, as well as incorporating site visits hosted by Ardent’s clients who are undertaking major regeneration and infrastructure projects.

Ardent is also in the process of rolling out a wider coaching programme across the whole business that will underpin the learning of those in the Academy and throughout the company.

