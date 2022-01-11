Seven Glasgow restaurants and bars for sale now - Two Fat Ladies, Simeone's and more

However, some venue owners have decided now is the time to sell up. That could be because they want to focus on other businesses, want to try something new altogether, or many other reasons.
A number of restaurants and bars currently on the market are among the most well-known in Glasgow.
Here are seven restaurants and bars up for sale.
1. Simeone's
The popular Byres Road fish and chip shop is on the market as a leasehold. The business has been trading for 14 years, previously as Mario's Plaice, before changing to Simeone's after a major refurbishment in 2020.
Photo: uk.businessesforsale.com
2. Two Fat Ladies
Two Fat Ladies in the City on Blythswood Street is available as a leasehold. The owner wants to focus on their other restaurant businesses.
Photo: CDLH
3. Koh-I-Noor
The popular Indian on North Street closed several years ago. The restaurant was officially recognised as Glasgow's first Indian restaurant, having opened in 1964.
Photo: CDLH
4. Panko
This city centre takeaway serves Japanese street food, including popular lunch boxes. The new owner will have to change the name of the Bothwell Street business.
Photo: uk.businessesforsale.com