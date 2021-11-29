Silverburn owners in talks to sell shopping centre

Glasgow’s Silverburn shopping centre could soon have new owners.

Hammerson is in discussions to sell the the shopping centre, which it has owned since 2009, for around £140 million.

The company purchased the centre over a decade ago for £300 million.

In a statement, Hammerson said: “There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion is £140m, which would represent a class 2 transaction.

“The company will provide a further update in due course, if appropriate.”