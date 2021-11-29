Silverburn owners in talks to sell shopping centre

Glasgow’s Silverburn shopping centre could soon have new owners.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:26 pm

Hammerson is in discussions to sell the the shopping centre, which it has owned since 2009, for around £140 million.

The company purchased the centre over a decade ago for £300 million.

In a statement, Hammerson said: “There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion is £140m, which would represent a class 2 transaction.

“The company will provide a further update in due course, if appropriate.”

The company is aiming to dispose of ‘non-core assets’ to strengthen the balance sheet and give it funds for investment.

