Silverburn owners in talks to sell shopping centre

Hammerson is in discussions to sell the the shopping centre, which it has owned since 2009, for around £140 million.
The company purchased the centre over a decade ago for £300 million.
In a statement, Hammerson said: “There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion is £140m, which would represent a class 2 transaction.
“The company will provide a further update in due course, if appropriate.”
The company is aiming to dispose of ‘non-core assets’ to strengthen the balance sheet and give it funds for investment.