Siren testing at SGN's gas plant in Provan to take place.

Gas site at Provan will be having a siren test

The siren is used to warn people living or working near the site of any potential incidents. It will be tested on Thursday 13 October 2022 from 10am.

The test will last for a maximum duration of one hour, during which both ‘warning’ and ‘all-clear’ sirens will sound several times.

“We conduct tests every six months at all our LNG sites, always notifying residents and businesses by letter beforehand”, said a spokesman.

This test is a legal requirement as part of the Control of Major Accident Hazards (COMAH) Regulations 2015.

SGN spokesperson Waseem Hanif said: “We carry out these tests every six months because the safety of the Provan community is really important to us.

"While the test scheduled at 10am on Thursday 13 October is routine and nothing to be concerned about, it’s important nearby residents and businesses are familiar with the sound of the siren and know what they need to do in case a real incident ever takes place.

"You can find more essential information and guidance on our website at sgn.co.uk.”