Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closed ‘until further notice’

The popular indoor ski centre is closed.

Xsite Braehead has announced that indoor ski centre, Snow Factor, is now closed ‘until further notice’.

The company said that the decision had been made due to ‘ongoing legal proceedings and a subsequent court order’.

People with bookings are being advised to contact customer services.

XSite Braehead.

A statement from XSite Braehead said: ““Following ongoing legal proceedings and a subsequent court order, Snow Factor at XSite Braehead will be closed from today until further notice.

“Any enquiries about existing bookings should be directed to [email protected] or 0141 885 7000.

Advertisement