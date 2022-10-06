Our first look at the plans for the new members’ club.

New plans show where the exclusive members’ club Soho House will be opening its new Glasgow branch.

It was revealed in 2021 that plans for a new Glasgow club were progressing, but the location of it has been kept under wraps since then - with their licensing lawyer only revealing that it would be ‘in and around George Street’.

A planning application shows that the new Soho House will be based in the George Street Complex, opposite the Glasgow City Chambers in the city centre.



It will be in the 4&5 Love Loan building, near the junction of George Street and John Street.

Listed building consent plans for the development were submitted in the summer, with a decision yet to be made on the proposal.

The application explains what will be on each level of the building, with Soho Lounge, Winter Garden and Collector’s Hall Bar on the ground level, the Soho Kitchen restaurant on the second floor, the club and supporting accommodation on the third floor, and the Soho Terrace and rooftop bar on the fourth level.

Soho House is a private members’ club which has spaces across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, from Mumbai, India to Austin, Texas.

It is a place for members to meet up, connect and have fun. It was launched in 1995 as a private members’ club for actors and artists, but has since grown to include 27 houses in ten countries.

Tens of thousands of people are currently on a waiting list hoping to acquire membership to the elite club.

Soho House is limiting the numbers it takes on, to make sure its current members get the best possible experience.

It has been revealed already that membership fees, for over 27s, are expected to be around £1,400 per year.