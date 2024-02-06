The cookers need an urgent modification.

​Stoves, Belling and New World cooker manufacturers have renewed calls for customers to book immediate modification to unsafe gas range cookers.

The companies have previously confirmed a number of their gas range cookers are unsafe and pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk to consumers who are continuing to use them without the modifications.

Owners of the affected models, who have yet to do so, need to urgently contact Stoves, Belling and New World by contacting 0800 110 5728 or email: [email protected] in order to confirm if their cooker is affected and book an engineers visit so the simple fix to rectify the known issue can be implemented.

Consumers are warned that incorrect use of these products poses a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, until a critical modification has been made.

Consumers will need their model number, starting with 4444, and the serial number when contacting the company. This can be found by opening the main oven door. It is located on a badge on the frame below the oven cavity.

The full list of affected models can be found here: https://shorturl.at/knBDK

This is a link to book the modification online: https://www.belling.co.uk/.../gas-grill-modification-booking