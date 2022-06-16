Starbucks re-opens Glasgow city centre cafe, creating 8 new jobs

A Starbucks store in Glasgow city centre has reopened following renovations, creating 8 new jobs.

The store has doubled in size and all furniture, flooring and lighting have been replaced, with some new artwork and more soft seating.

Dominique Girasoli, store manager, said: “We are excited to re-open our store on Sauchiehall Street and we are grateful to all of our customers in the area for their loyalty.

“To celebrate, we have organised coffee tasting sessions and complimentary offers for the local community throughout the re-opening weekend.”

The store has a contemporary design and offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a handcrafted cup of coffee and relax with the comfortable seating and free wi-fi. Delivery will also be fully available to all customers via Just Eat and Uber Eats. Customers can also order via the Starbucks UK App, available for iPhone and Android, to order ahead, skip the queue and collect to takeaway.