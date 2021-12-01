Starbucks

Its planning committee voted on an amendment to refuse the new drive-thru coffee shop on the grounds of negative impact to traffic, movement and parking. Uddingston Community Council was among those who objected.

Councillors went against the recommendations from the council planning officers who were in favour of the new Starbucks.

Cllr Graham Scott said: “If there’s an overflow and a tailback from this drive-thru, it would be onto a main strategic road, so I have major concerns that any tail back from queues using drive-thru could cause serious road problems.”

The proposed plan would have seen a drive-thru Starbucks with a car park and a jet wash facility being developed in the area, with new pathways being created to allow movement from Bothwell Road for locals.

Overall, 18 councillors opposed the plans with only three in favour of the new development.

Cllr Kenny McCreary said: “The road doesn’t flow nice and smoothly just now, the traffic is really congested most of the day, certainly at school time, so any additional traffic is really going to cause chaos. We can’t cope with any more congestion and pollution.”

Cllr Bert Thompson said: “The road is horrendous just now and things will be exacerbated, it does not look sensible. We’re trying to get people to drive less but we seem to be promoting a drive-thru with more cars.”

In response to the decision made, Scottish Green MSP for Central Scotland, Gillian Mackay, said: “I’m delighted South Lanarkshire Council Planning Committee listened to resident concerns and rejected this application. This proposal would have had a significant impact on the lives of many of those who submitted objections.”