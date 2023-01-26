A hairdresser who has spent the last 47 years working in Strathblane has decided to retire and close his business in the process.

Derek Edward McCulloch at his salon Derek Edward in Strathblane, Stirling. Derek is retiring after 47 years in the village. HAIR TODAY……..GONE TOMORROW! It’s hard to imagine the village without him…….but after 47 years Derek Edward has hung up his scissors and closed his familiar hairdressing salon in Strathblane. Derek – full name Derek Edward McCulloch – originally hailed from Birmingham and trained there with top hairstylists like Michael Heely. For a while he mixed with the best in UK hair artistry circles, including London’s Mayfair, before moving north with wife Julia and their two sons – first to Bearsden in 1963 then out to Strathblane in 1975. One of the village’s best-known characters, Derek has still managed to keep some secrets about himself: for example he’s been a top Elvis impersonator. And he met The Beatles when they came to Birmingham in 1962, though history does not record whether he cut their famous mops! In retirement he now has five grandsons to keep him busy – and his scissors still flying. Photograph by Martin Shields Tel 07572 457000 www.martinshields.com © Martin Shields

