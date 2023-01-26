Strathblane character Derek Edward has retired after 47 years as a crimper in the village
A hairdresser who has spent the last 47 years working in Strathblane has decided to retire and close his business in the process.
Derek Edward McCulloch originally hailed from Birmingham and trained their with top stylists and for a while he mixed with the best of the best in in London’s Mayfair.
He moved before moving north with wife Julia and their two sons – first to Bearsden in 1963 then out to Strathblane in 1975.
Well-known , Derek has still managed to keep some secrets about himself: for example he’s been a top Elvis impersonator! And he met The Beatles when they came to Birmingham in 1962.
In retirement he now has five grandsons to keep him busy!