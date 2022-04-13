Gary Thorn

Cube Glass has fitted out and moved into a 8,400 sq ft custom-designed factory close to its previous 4,200 sq ft premises in Cumbernauld’s Tannoch Place, which it has now let out.

And the expansion also includes a new showroom which aims to draw in even more business, in what is the company's tenth year of trading.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One example of a current contract is a the £1.2 million order to fit out Heriot Watt University with new windows and doors that is reaching its completion.

Other clients include CCG, Cruden, CM Steel, Clark Contracts and Morris and Spottiswood.

Gary Thorn, Cube Glass founder and Managing Director explained: “We had originally planned to extend to meet increasing demand, but the opportunity to buy the new premises arose at just the right time.

“It has all been funded from company resources, without any outside investment, and the fit-out – including the showroom, meeting rooms, air-conditioned offices – make the new premises like a brand-new factory.

"I have to thank Senior Architectural Systems, Metal Technology and Schüco, who contributed elements such as windows and doors.

“We have also invested £170,000 on a new Computer Numerical Control machine which will greatly streamline and accelerate the manufacturing process.

"This is allowing us to improve productivity, accuracy and further satisfy client needs.”

Turnover to October last year was £3.4 million, up from £3 million the previous year and Mr Thorn is predicting £3.5 million for this year while accounting for investment costs.

The firm employs 14 full time staff and two apprentices, and is actively recruiting to sustain growth.

Mr Thorn added: “It has been an exciting period, but the ultimate aim is to make the company more productive and more profitable.