Tesco has announced that one of its Glasgow city centre stores has closed.

The supermarket giant has now closed its Renfield Street store, near Glasgow Central.

It said that staff had been offered alternative jobs within Tesco.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Renfield street Express store. We have a number of stores nearby which will continue to serve the city centre.