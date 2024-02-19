The list of facilities under threat of closure was leaked to local communities

Councillor Ralph Barker has posted on social media that closures of the facilities earmarked by the council will start on April 1.

The council has maintained its stance that phase three of the public consultation is now underway and only once that is complete will decisions be taken.

However, others are saying that it’s a done deal, with anger being directed at the council over their announcement of a new leisure centre being built at Larkhall, originally at a figure of £11.9m, but now it is believed that a further £12m will be required to complete the project, due to open in 2027.

Fingers are being pointed at the council over the inequality being exhibited, while Clydesdale community assets are under threat.

MJ Jane commented on the Quothquan and Thankerton Community Council (QTCC) social pages, with a valid argument as to why the council position is such a mess.

She said: “Why are communities being backed into a corner: community ownership or nothing.

"That requires going upstream, and goes beyond the scope of this particular paragraph. But one thing that does spring to mind is the massive debt incurred through private funding schemes, that are eating up huge chunks of council budgets.

"These private funding initiatives were used to build things like schools and hospitals. The idea being that a private business funded the initial build, and the council “rented” the building back until it gained full ownership, in some cases.

"Should we now be approaching these private firms and asking for better rental agreements? Should we be seeking more rights for the renter - in this case the council? Is it now time that we stood up for our council budget and said ‘we demand better treatment’?

"It is a bigger fight than a local village hall! But it is starting to get to the root of the problem; not merely putting a plaster on it.”

The council have always made it very clear that they simply do not have the necessary funding to maintain and run the amount of community assets they have, and that this is the reason they are running the consultation. The problem arises when information leaks that suggest the council may well have already come to a decision outwith the consultation, which angers local rural communities that their voice is meaningless.

Agnes Milner Brown commented on QTCC saying: “In my opinion halls are a critical service in our rural areas, don’t be fooled by lack of usage. This is engineered by the council in part by deliberate underinvestment, pricing out of regular groups and reducing easy access by limited hall keeping cover, over zealous licensing regulation and in the case of our hall preventing it’s use as a hall by refusing to fix the kitchen for months. We need a polling place, we need a place for regular meetings and many other activities…Do we need three halls in a community… probably not…we need one very good one.

"Who runs it is another complicated questions. The council serves us….or should…not the other way round. We MUST remind them of that at every opportunity.​”