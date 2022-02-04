Thornliebank business commits to paying a Living Wage

Staff at the sportswear and workwear apparel supplier receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.90

This will see everyone working at the Thornliebank-based sportswear and workwear apparel supplier receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.90, significantly

higher than the Government minimum for over 23s, which currently stands at £8.91 per hour.

Managing director Drew Campbell said: “As businesses emerge from a difficult two-year period, we believe that now more than ever is a time for SMEs to show a real commitment to their workforce.

"Our accreditation by the Real Living Wage Foundation is one part of our company’s commitment to those team members that have played a major part in helping us navigate the pandemic, and emerge stronger for the experience.

"I’m extremely proud of both them and our accreditation.”

In Scotland over 14 per cent of workers earn less than they need to get by, with around 333,000 jobs paying less than the Living Wage.

The Living Wage is the calculated according to the costs of living, providing a voluntary benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their staff earn a wage they can live on, not just the Government minimum.

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that White Label / VSN Sport has joined the movement of almost 9,000 responsible employers across the UK who make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.