TIME names West Scotland housebuilder amongst world’s most sustainable companies

Barratt Redrow, which owns local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, has been named as one of TIME magazine’s World’s 500 Most Sustainable Companies for 2025.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recognition for the developer, who is responsible for local developments such as Cornhill Village in Hamilton, Jackton Hall in East Kilbride and Seven Sisters Cambusbarron in Stirling, underscores its industry-leading commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural environment and building great places that promote healthy and happy living for customers.

This accolade places Barratt Redrow amongst a select group of companies across the globe recognised for their leadership in sustainability, and they are on the only UK-based housebuilder to feature on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Curran, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, said: “We are immensely proud that our work here in West Scotland contributes to a national legacy of building not only high-quality homes, but a more sustainable future. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams to reducing our impact, innovating and creating communities that last.”

Andy Curran, Managing Director, Barratt West Scotland

David Thomas, CEO of Barratt Redrow, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised by TIME magazine as one of the world’s most sustainable companies.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do - from driving carbon emission reductions across our value chain to creating communities that thrive for generations. Being included on this global list is both an honour and a powerful motivation to keep pushing the boundaries of what responsible homebuilding can achieve.”

Only 32 UK-based companies received the accreditation in 2025, all of whom are setting the benchmark on sustainability performance, transparency and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIME and its research partner, Statista, used a transparent, multi-stage methodology to identify the world’s most sustainable companies. The process began with a pool of over 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies. Following a rigorous four-stage assessment, the final ranking excluded unsustainable industries and considered factors like external sustainability ratings and commitments, corporate reporting practices, and environmental and social performance indicators. This comprehensive approach produced a ranking of 500 companies from over 30 countries.

Leading sustainable housebuilding

Prior to the merger with Redrow to form Barratt Redrow, Barratt Developments was the first major housebuilder to set science-based emission reduction targets and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, reflecting ongoing commitments to its Ten Principles for Corporate Sustainability.

Working with highly skilled partners in the sector, the business is driving change across the organisation and its value chain to meet society’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, diversity and inclusion, and human rights.

Barratt Redrow is committed to being transparent on sustainability plans and performance with independent assessments and accreditations. As Barratt Developments, the Leicestershire-based company was ranked the highest national housebuilder in the NextGeneration sustainability benchmark last year, and was awarded the Crystal Award for being the most transparent housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the University of Salford, Barratt Redrow and scientists are working together to rigorously test how climate change will affect the homes of the future. The research from Energy House 2.0 is being shared with housebuilders around the world to support their own transition to zero carbon.

Already, the learnings from Energy House 2.0 are being transferred to customer homes. According to HBF data (January 2025) a brand-new home could be up to 65% more energy-efficient than an older home.*

Barratt Redrow is committed to all homes being zero carbon in regulated energy use from 2030. As part of this, over 1,200 Air Source Heat Pumps have so far been installed into homes and we gather customer insight on perceptions and experience with a range sustainable technology to inform our future roll out strategy.

On site, Barratt Redrow is taking steps to reduce our operational footprint, with a major focus on eliminating and reducing diesel use. This includes trials of hydrotreated vegetable oil as a lower-carbon fuel alternative, and trialling hydrogen telehandlers. Alongside this, we’re improving site energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable electricity and introducing tools to monitor emissions from construction activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A focus on driving down waste has led to 97% of waste being diverted from landfill in 2024. A decade-long partnership with the RSPB has changed the way in which nature and wildlife is incorporated into communities.

A transformational year

The past year has been transformational with the combination of Barratt Developments and Redrow in October 2024. The combination is focused on tackling the country’s housing shortage by growing towards delivering 22,000 new homes a year and leading the industry on quality, customer service and sustainability.

Another milestone has been the creation of the MADE Partnership, a joint venture between Barratt Redrow, Homes England, and Lloyds Banking Group. MADE was established to provide the expertise, vision, and financial capacity to deliver large-scale and complex regeneration projects.

Barratt’s impact as an employer is far reaching, generating almost 43,000 jobs both directly and through our supplier chain, contributing £4.16 billion to the national economy and £536m into local communities through infrastructure, affordable housing, community facilities and environmental improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Redrow’s determination to be a quality, sustainable builder was recognised by the NHBC’s Pride in the Job Quality Awards with 115 site managers given awards in 2025, including 11 in Scotland – more than any other housebuilder for the 21st year running. Also, the housebuilder was awarded Five Stars by customers for the 16th year in a row.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland was also named Large Housebuilder of the Year at the 2025 Scottish Home Awards.