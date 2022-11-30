Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Time to take a rest now and put the feet up for Gerard.

For the last ten years Gerard McElroy has served his communities well as a Deputy Lord Lieutenant

By John A. MacInnes
6 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 4:01pm
Gerard retires after ten years service
Gerard retires after ten years service

Gerard said: “Well that is me retiring as an active Deputy Lieutenant.

“It has been a quick ten years and my time as a Deputy Lieutenant has been a great honour for myself and my family.

"The various activities, celebrations and presentations I have attended has shown the County at its very best.

"Meeting both Her Majesty The Queen and The Princess Royal are occasions I will never forget and it has been a real pleasure to serve the various communities in Dunbartonshire over these past years. I’ve met some amazing people who have done remarkable things.”