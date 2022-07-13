Top 5 most missed Glasgow shops, according to new study

A new study has looked at what shops Glaswegians miss the most.

High streets across the UK are struggling - and have been for some time.

We’ve seen big, high-street chains go under, with once popular shops closing forever, leaving us with just pleasant memories.

Some people will remember mad dashes to purchase last-minute birthday presents, others will think to post-Christmas spending splurges.

Many Glaswegians will have had their first jobs at some of these long-gone shops.

A new study by Raisin UK has analysed the search volume and social media engagement with our favourite brands to find out which brands we really do miss the most, so get ready for a little bit of nostalgia as we analyse the past of our high streets.

5. Blockbuster - closed 2013

Blockbuster is still in a very well deserved place in our nostalgia list. It collapsed into administration back in 2013, with four stores in Glasgow among those closing.

It joined several other brands including Jessops, HMV and electrical chain Comet in being affected by online competition.

Blockbuster was known for being a place of happiness, especially when going to rent a bunch of movies for a sleepover with your friends. You can spend hours walking up and down the aisles, reading the back of every case trying to pick a selection to rent with your blue Blockbuster card.

But with 3.6k searches every month for the brand, it’s clear to see we have never forgotten them!

4. Mothercare - closed 2020

Mothercare is a huge retailer for parents across the UK, with it being part of many lives at such an important time. Therefore, it would come as no surprise that 55% of people engaged with a sad reaction to the brand’s collapse announcement on social media..

In November 2019, Mothercare announced it was to close it’s UK business after calling in administrators. The company, which opened its first store in 1961, had frequently struggled to compete with cheap supermarket clothing ranges and the rise of online shopping.

Among those closing was the Mothercare shop in the St Enoch Centre.

3. BHS - closed in 2016

Around 51% of people reacted angrily to the collapse of the brand.

British Home Stores, or mostly known as BHS, was one of the largest department store chains, selling clothing and household items. In its later years, BHS expanded into furniture, electronics, entertainment, beauty and even convenience groceries.

All BHS stores closed by late August 2016, being the biggest retail collapse after Woolworths. It was a huge part of the British high street and was hugely missed as many of the city centre’s largest retail units were left empty.

The St Enoch Centre BHS store was the last of 16 Scottish branches to stay open - but that too closed in 2016.

2. Woolworths - closed 2009

With 44% of people who reacted that they loved the news about the return of the brand on social media, it proves Woolies still has a place in all our hearts.

As the shutters closed on the chain’s final 199 shopfronts in towns across the UK in 2009, a significant piece of high street history faded away. Woolworths was the place to get the majority of things you needed, where else would the UK turn to in desperate times? If you needed a bag of pick ‘n’ mix, a wardrobe of children’s clothes and a new CD… Woolworths was the place!

The giant Argyle Street branch was among the several Woolworths stores in Glasgow which closed.

Woolworths became a hot topic after a rumour in 2020 of an imminent return got people searching for the brand on Google and Twitter. Sadly, this rumour turned out to be a hoax but the memories remain with a hope of a return in the future.

1. Debenhams - closed 2021

Around 57% of people reacted sadly to the news the brand collapsed, showing we really did care about one of the biggest names on our high streets closing.

The retailer’s website crashed for days as shoppers attempted to grab bargains, with Debenhams stores reopening for a short period of time to clear stock.

Debenhams was a key part of the British high street, being one of the UK’s largest department store retailers after the earlier collapse of BHS. Debenhams sold a range of goods from clothing to household items and furniture.

Sadly, Debenhams, suffered from the Covid-19 lockdowns and their main concession operator, Arcadia, also entering administration.