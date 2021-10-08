Trio appointed to the NHS Lanarkshire Board

The new appointments bring plenty of experience to the role

Neil spent 18 years as a councillor and MSP, standing down from parliament at the 2021 election.

He is the director of Unity Consulting Scotland, a not for profit social enterprise, being involved in campaigns on issues such as transvaginal mesh, drugs policy reform, social care and mental health support.

James is a chartered accountant and experienced business leader with over 25 years’ experience in financial, operational, and strategic roles.

He is currently the chief commercial officer at V. Group, an industry leading provider of vessel management and marine services, having previously held accounting and finance roles in private and public sector organisations

Donald qualified as a chartered building surveyor in 1988, and has over 35 years post qualified experience in project management, development monitoring and building surveying.

He established his own project management and building consultancy company with a former colleague, and has has particular expertise in the healthcare and technology sectors.