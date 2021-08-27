TSB to upgrade branch in Cumbernauld

Artists’ impression of how the branch will look

The revamped branch will have a more open and flexible layout, while new technology including tablets will make it easier staff to talk to customers on video or telephone calls.

Work on the branch in Spey Walk is due to start on September 6 and will last for approximately three weeks. While this is taking place, the branch will close earlier at 2pm and not open on a Saturday.

The use branches has changed with over 90 per cent of all bank transactions and 70 per cent of all product sales going through digital channels, however face-to-face meeting remain important so the the revamped branch will feature a larger welcome area and more meeting rooms.

Other features include the Money Hub, which allows customers to scan the wall with their mobile phone and learn about all of TSB’s key products and the support they provide.

The Doing What Matters Wall will highlight support the branch is providing to the local community in Cumbernauld and promoting local events.

Director of Branch Banking, Carol Anderson, said: “There have been significant changes in the way customers do their banking, and we are responding to that by creating a very different type of branch.