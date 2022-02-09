The news came after community activist Adam Smith submitted the request last year.

Last week he was told by North Lanarkshire Council that the clock, which became famous after featuring in ‘Gregory’s Girl’ was now in the ownership of Bridges Antonine LLP.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He claims that North Lanarkshire Council simply handed the giant timepiece over and that this could mean that the clock, which has not been on show for several years, could simply stay that way.

St Enoch Clock

Adam said: "Hopefully the clock being under the ownership of Bridges Antonine LLP will not impede any future move to a more prominent location in Cumbernauld where it can be more easily accessible for all to appreciate.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council does not own the clock and has no documents that demonstrate the historic ownership of the clock. As the clock has been in its current location for years it is considered to be part of the Antonine Centre building and therefore owned by Bridges Antonine LLP.”