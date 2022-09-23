Register
Vintage clothes pop-up shop coming to Glasgow’s West End

A vintage clothes pop-up shop is being held on Byres Road.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:00 am

Violet Vintage will be debuting at Embargo on Byres Road on October 8 and 9.

The business is a sustainable second-hand pop-up committed to selling handpicked, pre-loved clothes and accessories at realistic prices.

Violet Vintage will be running a pop-up shop.

Doors open from 12-5pm on both days where rails and rails of recycled fashion in mint condition await.

At Violet Vintage there are recycled fashion finds in mint condition - coats, jackets, knits, leathers, suiting, workwear, streetwear, dresses, sequins, shoes, bags and boots – all carefully selected and cared for.

Big brands in the mix include Armani, Prada, Carhartt, Adidas, Daks, Ralph Lauren.

Prices start from £5.

Register for a free ticket via Eventbrite.

