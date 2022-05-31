Wanted man on the run from Motherwell area is arrested in Thailand

There has been an unexpected development in the case of a 46-year-old man from the Motherwell area who has been on the run from the authorities for the last eight years.

On Monday (May 30) Police Scotland issued a media release in regard to missing man William Dempster who had been convicted of being found in possession of indecent images of children back in May 2014.

They confirmed that he had been arrested in Thailand on an international warrant Demptster fled the UK before he could be sentenced and was believed to have travelled to Thailand.Following extensive enquiries by Police Scotland, the National Crime Agency and the Royal Thai Police, Dempster was arrested in the resort of Pattaya which is 62 miles away from Bangkok. He will now be subject to extradition proceedings.

