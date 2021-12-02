Website identifies street in Cumbernauld that is among fastest in Scotland for broadband

A Cumbernauld street is among the fastest in Scotland for broadband, it has emerged.

Thursday, 2nd December 2021
The street in question was identified by comparison website Uswitch as Raith Drive in Blackwood and is in fact the third fastest street in Scotland for internet connectivity.

Tech-minded residents of Raith Drive can enjoy average download speeds of 536Mbps, meaning they could download a two-hour high definition movie in just a few minutes. By comparison, Grant Road in Banchory is the the street in Scotland with the slowest average download speed – as the process would would take over 48 hours.

Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, said: “Parts of the country continue to be left behind. At a time when so many of us rely on our broadband for work, streaming films and TV, and gaming, a slow connection is very frustrating.”

