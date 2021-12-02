The street in question was identified by comparison website Uswitch as Raith Drive in Blackwood and is in fact the third fastest street in Scotland for internet connectivity.
Tech-minded residents of Raith Drive can enjoy average download speeds of 536Mbps, meaning they could download a two-hour high definition movie in just a few minutes. By comparison, Grant Road in Banchory is the the street in Scotland with the slowest average download speed – as the process would would take over 48 hours.
Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, said: “Parts of the country continue to be left behind. At a time when so many of us rely on our broadband for work, streaming films and TV, and gaming, a slow connection is very frustrating.”