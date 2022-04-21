Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moook

Blairlinn-based Moock Environmental Solutions had to adapt its business after its their biggest client based in Europe stopped sending plastics to be recycled in Scotland due to the implications of Brexit and the pandemic.

Originally focused on recycling printing cartridges the team developed and patented a new method of recycling toning powder which can be reprocessed into colour bricks, concrete and wall art.

Firm owner Graeme Clowe, owner said:“We knew we had to diversify our service offering if we were to survive I then got in touch with Business Gateway for help on how to diversify my business offering and launch a new service. Business Gateway has been an invaluable resource for my business.

The money will fund half the costs of a granulator, a device to grind materials for recycling and reprocessing, which will up production while reducing transport costs.

Business Gateway advisor John Strachan said: “It is superb the way in which Moock Environmental Solutions has adapted the business with innovation and diversification.