Westfield Industrial Estate operation wants to expand its premises and submits planning application to council
The operators of a logistics depot in Cumbernauld are seeking permission to expand their facility within busy Westfield industrial estate.
Hayton Coulthard Logistics, which runs a warehousing and distribution facility in Grayshill Road, has applied for planning approval to add a new loading bay and extend the front yard as the premises seeks to expand its Cumbernauld operation at this central point.
They also wish to add a new access road to the plant.
In total the proposed addition would cover 26,000 square metres.
The company also intends to increase parking capacity from 49 spaces to 75 within their ambitious plans to extend the operation.
Neighbouring properties have been notified of the application.
Further details can be viewed on North Lanarkshire Council’s website using the reference 22/01055/FUL.
At time of writing no comments from the public or statutory consultees had been published.