Clubbers queued up outside their favourite Glasgow nightclubs on Sunday night, waiting for the moment when the clock struck midnight and lockdown restrictions eased.

The nightclubs reopened this week. Pic: Rob Pinney/Getty Images.

Level 0 ended at midnight on Monday, with most of the lockdown restrictions removed. It was a big moment for clubs across Scotland, many of which hadn’t been open since March 2020.

But not all Glasgow clubs opened their doors on Monday. So, which ones are open now and which are opening soon?

Open

The Buff Club was one of those which opened first thing on Monday, with people queuing outside awaiting the end of restrictions.

Nice N Sleazy, AXM, Club X, Berkeley Suite, Savoy, Firewater and Polo Lounge also opened their doors earlier this week.

Opening soon

La Cheetah Club opens its doors on Thursday, August 12, with a big four-day weekend celebration planned.

Popworld Glasgow is also welcoming back clubbers on Thursday.

Club Tropicana and Venga returns this weekend, with the fun starting on Friday 13.

Lola’s is planning a big reopening weekend, beginning on Friday.

KOKOMO will also be celebrating its reopening on Friday and Saturday.

Bamboo will reopen on Friday and Saturday, and celebrating with £2 drinks all night.

The Shimmy Club announced on its website that it would be welcoming clubbers back on August 18.