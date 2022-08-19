Have you received a £105 Glasgow gift card and want to know where to spend it? Here’s a quick guide to the shops taking part.

Around 85,000 households across Glasgow have been receiving their free £105 gift cards over the last week.

The scheme is aimed at helping Glaswegians during the cost of living crisis and supporting local businesses following the Covid-19 pandemic.

To achieve this second goal, residents who have received gift cards can only spend them at businesses in the Glasgow area.

The gift cards can be spent at shops in Glasgow.

But that does not mean shoppers have limited options.

More than 700 businesses, including the Glasgow subway system, have signed up to take part.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, hair salons, beauty parlours, hotels and entertainment venues are among the businesses that are open for spending.

You could do some shopping at Locavore, get some grub at Mother India’s Cafe, or enjoy a night out at the Pavilion Theatre.