Work starts on new private hospital on Sauchiehall Street

Work has started on creating a new private hospital on Sauchiehall Street.

Cosmetic surgery provider, Cosmedicare UK, has commenced work on site for a new £2.5m day case hospital in Glasgow city centre following the approval of building warrants.

Located at 410 Sauchiehall Street, the new private hospital is located within a 8,500 sq. ft, B-listed red sandstone tenement building, which formerly housed Slumdog Bar & Kitchen.

It will provide a Covid compliant, state-of-the-art two level ground and basement level facility operated by Cosmedicare UK, the company behind Cosmedicare Cosmetic Surgery at Edinburgh Park and the £5m ground-breaking St Ellen’s Hospital in Livingston, which opened in October 2021.

The site of the new hospital.

This latest expansion, from St Ellen’s and Cosmedicare’s founder and managing director Gill Baird MBA, is designed to meet the growing demand for clinical services in the west of Scotland.

The extensive refurbishment will comprise six consultation rooms, two theatres, four recovery suites and minor-op treatment rooms as well as spacious reception and waiting areas and staff and storage facilities.

Plans are designed to maximise space and light with many of the traditional aspects retained such as sky lights, architectural cornicing and pillars. A new glass façade will enhance the street aesthetics whilst remaining sympathetic to the surrounding architecture.

As a sister property to St Ellen’s in Livingston and Cosmedicare at Edinburgh Park, the parent company’s aim is to position the new hospital as a clinical and minor ops centre of excellence with day case surgical procedures ranging from breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgery, pain management, private GP services and bariatrics amongst others.

Completion is anticipated for late Autumn with the hospital due to open in October 2022.

Commenting on the approved plans, Ms Baird said: “We only opened the doors to St Ellen’s Hospital six months ago and whilst it was a huge project to get over the line given the challenges working with pandemic restrictions, we had been actively looking for a prominent city centre site in Glasgow. Sauchiehall Street met our criteria for expansion of our clinical services so we’re delighted to get the application over the line and commence with the build.”