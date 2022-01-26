Main Hall in The Wynd

Councillor Tom Johnston urged the council to make its intentions plain in regard to the centre which remains closed but requires a new lift so the elderly and disabled can gain access to the convivial surroundings of its main hall.

However, the council said a “review of the entire estate” must be embarked upon” before it could be unlocked, fuelling fears for its longer term future.

And that’s just not good enough according to the Scottish National Party member.

He said: “Hall users are to be offered alternatives to The Wynd – the New Town Hall and the Muirfield Centre. We know of NLC proposals for a new Town Centre Hub

“We need a clear statement from the Council regarding both the Wynd Community Hall and the lift. NLC have closed many facilities in Cumbernauld Village: Ardenlea House library was sold in 1999 for £40,000, Cumbernauld House went for £678,000 in 2001, the Village Primary was closed. Land at Old Glasgow Road was sold in 2004 for £675,000. What is the Council planning for The Wynd Community Hall in the Village ?”