This high level conversation was conducted by Zoom with Councillor Tom Johnston and the Los Angeles based managers Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital who took over the landmark complex last November. The Scottish National Party councillor’s quest was to get the studio more involved with the town and even suggested that it should change its name to Cumbernauld Studios.
Councillor Johnston explained: “I think this would put Cumbernauld very much on the map in the exciting and expanding world of media entertainment. It would greatly boost national awareness of Cumbernauld – always good for local business. I pointed out to the company that the name ‘Wardpark’ is not associated with any geographic community.I further made the point that Cumbernauld has an airport and is around the 10th largest town in Scotland
“I was then contacted from Los Angeles by Jason Hariton, Chief Real Estate Officer of the MBS Group, who thanked me for making contact. Mr Hariton himself had been to Cumbernauld and flown in to the airport. One positive outcome was that Mr Hariton stated that his company would always welcome developing links with the local community. I now plan to give the contact to local drama organisations.”