Wardpark studios

This high level conversation was conducted by Zoom with Councillor Tom Johnston and the Los Angeles based managers Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital who took over the landmark complex last November. The Scottish National Party councillor’s quest was to get the studio more involved with the town and even suggested that it should change its name to Cumbernauld Studios.

Councillor Johnston explained: “I think this would put Cumbernauld very much on the map in the exciting and expanding world of media entertainment. It would greatly boost national awareness of Cumbernauld – always good for local business. I pointed out to the company that the name ‘Wardpark’ is not associated with any geographic community.I further made the point that Cumbernauld has an airport and is around the 10th largest town in Scotland