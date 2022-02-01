Zurich apprenticeships: Five placements up for grabs in Glasgow - how to apply

Insurer Zurich is offering 40 new apprenticeships across its team - five of which are available in Glasgow.

Zurich has boosted its apprenticeship programme three-fold over the past 24 months, as it gears up to recruit the next generation of industry talent.

With more than 40 roles on offer across ten teams, the insurer has expanded the range of opportunities available as it seeks to build on its digital and automation expertise.

New opportunities

As demand for digital and tech skills continues to surge, Zurich has launched new programmes in Data Analytics, Continuous Improvement and Automation, alongside a degree apprenticeship in Data Science.

The qualification was designed by Zurich in partnership with the University of Winchester. Apprentices on the course will use state-of-the-art machine learning to revolutionise customer experiences. On completion, they will graduate with a BSc in data science.

These opportunities are offered in addition to a wide range of career paths spanning Underwriting, Operations and IT, Engineering, Finance and Customer Service. Open to applicants of all ages, school leavers are actively encouraged to secure places as they kick-start their careers. Zurich UK is also partnering with the BYP Network, a network founded to actively connect young black professionals with career opportunities.

How can I find out more?

The insurer will be hosting a webinar for interested candidates with Career Map on Friday, February 11, from 1-2pm. The event can be accessed HERE.

Candidates can access an interview practice tool before they apply, using interactive, gamification-style cognitive tests. There are also hints and tips on improving performance in video interviews to help applicants showcase their skills.

Zurich UK’s apprenticeship scheme has been running since 2014 and this year will offer posts lasting from 12 months to three years. Places are available across the UK including London, Farnborough, Fareham, Glasgow, Birmingham and Swindon.

‘Incredibly excited’

Michelle Ransome, talent acquisition manager at Zurich UK, said: “As a major UK employer, we’re incredibly excited about our 2022 apprenticeship programme. The insurance industry offers many career opportunities including data analytics and automation right through to underwriting, engineering and customer service.

“Successfully completing an apprenticeship scheme will help school leavers build vital and highly sought-after skills that will boost their employability.

