The food and drink scene in Glasgow has attracted international attention from publications including The New York Times and Condé Nast Traveller over the last decade. Closer to home, Glasgow features on recommendation lists written by The Oberver food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles, The Guardian’s food writer Marina O’Loughlin and regular MasterChef critic Grace Dent.
Meanwhile, some of the world’s leading chefs have shared positive dining experiences in the city. Visit these 23 Glasgow restaurants, neighbourhood food spots and bars recommended by food critics and celebrity chefs.
1. Brett
The Guardian's Grace Dent hails Brett on Great Western Road as "Very possibly Glasgow’s best restaurant". In her review she says: "They serve some of the most complex and intriguing dishes I’ve eaten all year." | Brett - Grace Dent
2. The University Cafe - Anthony Bourdain
Generations of students and locals have been served at the café for over 100 years by the Verrechia family and not
much has changed as it has kept its traditional surroundings. Anthony Bourdain visited in 2015 while filming his Parts Unknown series ordering battered haddock, deep-fried haggis and chips, cheese and curry sauce. | TSPL
3. Sunny Acre - Phil Rosenthal
Phil met up with Glasgow actress Kelly MacDonald at one of her favourite food spots, Sunny Acre on Pollokshaws Road for an episode of his travel series Somebody Feed Phil, screened internationally on Netflix. | Netflix
4. Gloriosa - Jay Rayner
The Observer’s food critic and MasterChef judge Jay Rayner is a big fan of Rosie Healey’s cooking and gave Gloriosa an enthusiastic review. | Gloriosa
