Glasgow City Guide: 10 hotels near Glasgow's OVO Hydro to check out

We take a look at the Glasgow hotels near the OVO Hydro you should consider when attending a gig at the famous arena.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our list of Glasgow hotels near the Hydro caters to a number of different needs, from luxury to cost-efficiency - these are the places to stay recommended by our readers and writers.

Some of these Glasgow hotels will allow you to stay right on the edge of the city centre, allowing you to continue the party well into the night.

1. Moxy Glasgow SEC

Where is it?

140 Finnieston St, Glasgow G3 8HB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you expect?

The Moxy Glasgow SEC is a trendy hotel offering up chic rooms and social spaces, including their impressive lobby area. The Moxy also allows pets and visitors can look forward to amenities such as a gym and free WiFi.

How much does it cost?

£63 - £123 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

2. Radisson RED Glasgow

Where is it?

25 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL

What can you expect?

The Radisson RED Hotel offers spacious and stylish rooms, combining urban style, modern comforts, and a love for the arts. You can also take in its incredible rooftop bar experience, the first in Glasgow.

How much does it cost?

£90 - £167 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

3. Hilton Garden Inn

Where is it?

Finnieston Quay, Glasgow G3 8HN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you expect?

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn sits right on the River Clyde and is just minutes from the Hydro. Guests can enjoy casual dining at the newly refurbished Recess, hit the free Precor gym and complimentary WiFi.

How much does it cost?

£60 - £138 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

4. Village Hotel Glasgow

Where is it?

7 Festival Gate, Pacific Dr, Glasgow G51 1DB

What can you expect?

The Village Hotel is just a five minute walk from the OVO Hydro and offers up free WiFi and a fitness centre and pool. The hotel also has a Starbucks located on site.

How much does it cost?

£72 - £129 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

5. Courtyard Glasgow SEC

Where is it?

16 Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8GS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you expect?

Courtyard by Marriott boasts spacious guest rooms and excellent food options - including their restaurant, Hopscotch. Guests can also take advantage of free WiFi and their roomy 24-hour gym.

How much does it cost?

£75 - £139 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

https://www.marriott.com/en-gb/hotels/glacg-courtyard-glasgow-sec/overview/

6. Crowne Plaza Glasgow

Where is it?

Congress Rd, Glasgow G3 8QT

What can you expect?

The striking Crowne Plaza Glasgow sits right on the banks of the River Clyde. Guests dining at the Mariner Restaurant will have great views of the Clyde thanks to the eatery’s floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities also include a pool, gym and complimentary WiFi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much does it cost?

£76 - £140 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

https://www.ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/gb/en/glasgow/glwcr/hoteldetail

7. Best Western Glasgow Hotel

Where is it?

931 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7TQ

What can you expect?

The Best Western Glasgow is based in the West End and is perfect for those looking to take advantage of the West End’s nightlife after a gig at the Hydro. The simply furnished rooms feature en suite bathrooms, flat-screen TVs with streaming services, and Wi-Fi.

How much does it cost?

£65 - £109 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can you book it?

https://www.bestwestern.co.uk/hotels/best-western-glasgow-hotel-84384

8. Glasgow Marriott Hotel

Where is it?

500 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8RR

What can you expect?

Located perfectly between the Hydro and the city centre, the Glasgow Marriott Hotel can offer guests free WiFi, a fitness centre and paid private parking on-site.

How much does it cost?

£83 - £134 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

https://www.marriott.com/en-gb/hotels/gladt-glasgow-marriott-hotel/overview/

9. Hilton Glasgow

Where is it?

1 William St, Glasgow G3 8HT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you expect?

The Hilton Garden Inn is located within the reach of both the OVO Hydro and the city centre for those hoping to make the most of their night in town. Guests can look forward to using the indoor pool, sauna and steam room.

How much does it cost?

£120 - £180 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

Where can you book it?

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/glahitw-hilton-glasgow/

10. ibis budget Glasgow

Where is it?

2A Springfield Quay, Glasgow G5 8NP

What can you expect?

For those looking for a bit more bang for your buck, you can cross the Clyde and stay at the ibis budget. Rooms feature flat-screen televisions, complimentary wireless internet access, and it even has a gym and sauna on site.

£39 - £80 (Based on Average Rates for a Standard Room according to Trip Advisor)

https://www.bookonline.com/hotel/ibis-budget-glasgow