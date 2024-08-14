Glasgow Student Guide 2024: 9 of the best student bars in Glasgow for a night out

Around 185,000 students call Glasgow home, with no shortage of affordable bars to fulfil demand.
Few UK cities can stake a claim for better nightlife than Glasgow, thanks to the city’s famed friendliness and energy. Much of that late-night buzz is provided by its student population, filling bars across the city centre and West End after lectures.
Many pubs and bars welcome students with promos and discounted drinks. From long-time student favourites to newer additions, we take a look at some of the must-visit student-friendly bars in Glasgow.
1. The Ark
The first pick for many Strathclyde students is The Ark on North Frederick Street. It is also one of the closest pubs to the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow city centre, offering a free drink to students via sign-up on the Uni Crew website and further deals throughout the year. 42-46 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS. | The Ark
2. Hillhead Bookclub
Just off the West End’s two busiest streets, Byres Road and Great Western Road, Hillhead Bookclub is a trendy spot for students. Its inventive food and drinks menu, plus ping-pong and other entertainment, is a hit with University of Glasgow students, the bar can also be easily reached by subway from
the city centre. 17 Vinicombe St, Glasgow G12 8SJ. Photo: Hillhead Bookclub
3. The Arlington
West End pub The Arlington, established in 1860, is a typical Glasgow boozer. Expect cheap pintsmand good chat on Woodlands Road, with outdoor seating on those few and far between sunny afternoons in Glasgow. 130 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6HB. | Contributed
4. Driftwood
Although Driftwood is found on St George’s Road, sandwiched between the city centre and West End, it is very much a part of Sauchiehall Street’s buzzing night-time atmosphere. The reasonably priced bar, often crammed with students, hosts weekly events including ‘Karaoke
Wednesdays’. 2 St George's Rd, Glasgow G3 7UL | Driftwood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.